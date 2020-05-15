▲ The Schalke 04 team refines the details for the restart of the German tournament this weekendPhoto Ap

Europa Press, Ap, Afp and .

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 15, 2020, p. a11

Frankfurt. The German league yesterday approved the rule change to allow five substitutions instead of three per team in each match, with a view to his return this weekend after a long hiatus due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The two top German divisions decided to adopt the provisional amendment to the rule, approved last week by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), to be used while facing Covid-19.

What is sought is to reduce the workload of the players with an intense match schedule after a two-month suspension. The teams will be able to make the changes during three breaks in the duel, including halftime. The Bundesliga recommended making only two changes in unison.

The German league also relaxed its stance that the season should be completed no later than June 30, when the contracts of some of the players expire. Matches could last until July, in case the tournament cannot be ended earlier.

Some matches could be played on neutral courts if they cannot be played at the original stadium due to the risk of infection, the league said. However, he suspended the decision on how to award the final positions if the season cannot be fulfilled.

The teams will be staying in hotels for the remainder of the quarantine, but doubts remain as to whether those rules will be strictly applied.

Augsburg technician Heiko Herrlich said he briefly left the hotel to buy toothpaste and skin cream at a nearby supermarket. We are in quarantine and you are not supposed to get out. However, there are situations that warrant it, he said.

In England, the Premier League plan to resume the season in June received a boost when British Culture and Sports Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government opened the door for football to return.

We all agree that we will only move forward if it is safe to do so. The health and well-being of players, coaches and staff comes first, Dowden said after confinement measures were relaxed this week.

The clubs and shareholders of the English league reached an agreement to extend the contracts of the players that expired on June 30 until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation commissioned a team of inspectors to verify compliance by the Serie A clubs with the established health protocol to allow the resumption of training.

The decision comes a few hours after the daily Corriere della Sera assured that the Lazio footballers from Rome have been playing small three-on-three matches at the end of the sessions for several days. For its part, Sampdoria reported that the four footballers who had tested positive for the new coronavirus a week ago are now cured of that disease.

In the Netherlands, a judge upheld the decision of the soccer federation, which ruled out relegation and promotion to the Eredivisie, the First Division, by ensuring that managers can make these decisions in exceptional circumstances. The clubs that were in the first places of the second category filed a lawsuit for the League measure, but their arguments were rejected.

