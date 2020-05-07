German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the 16 German regional states gave this Wednesday green light for the Bundesliga to restart behind closed doors and under strict prevention measures in the second half of May.

05/06/2020

On at 18:03

CEST

EFE

This was announced by Merkel herself after a teleconference with the regional heads of government in an appearance in which the Bavarian Prime Minister, Markus Söder, and the Mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, were also present. The decision on the Bundesliga was unanimous, Tschentscher reported.

The German Football League (DFL) will have to decide whether to start playing on May 15 or 23 but it is quite likely that the second date will be chosen, since the teams are still returning to normal training after having been practicing in small groups.

regular tests

The DFL has presented a plan to be able to play again amid the pandemic which includes regular tests for both players and people close to the teams. The plan also imposes a limitation on the number of people in and around stadiums.

The condition for the Bundesliga to restart is: adherence to the DFL prevention plan by all clubs and the submission of the teams to a quarantine – in the form of a permanent concentration – before the matches restart.

Assembly

The DFL had previously called an extraordinary assembly by videoconference, with no specific agenda, for Thursday afternoon, and hopefully the central theme is the restart of the season.

The Bundesliga, with nine days to go, It has been interrupted since mid-March.

.