Everything points to the Bundesliga returning on May 15, becoming the first soccer league to return after the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. The German competition reported three positives in the Cologne ranks a few days ago, but this fact will not be sufficient reason to change plans. Nor is it that Salomon Kalou made a direct from the Hertha locker room.

. and Bild report that the German government, with Angel Merkel at the helm, will reach an agreement with German prime ministers this Wednesday to give the green light to the health plan proposed by the Bundesliga, which will allow the return of the competition from May 15.

Of course, the specific calendar that will be organized to end the season before June 30, a priority objective, will remain to be resolved. One of the options is to follow the chronological order and return with matchday 26, the first that could not be played, or with match 34, which had to be played precisely on May 15. Either way, the Bundesliga seems to be the first competition to kick-start professional sports after the coronavirus crisis, yet, despite everything, not resolved.

