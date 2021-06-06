The bumpy qualifying in Baku seriously disrupts the course of the race

06/06/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Baku GP, capital of Azerbaijan, it has had such a hectic classification that it would seem difficult to match it in many respects. Several red flags have altered the usual rhythm of events, generating a veritable wave of complaints from the drivers, who consider that they have been affected by the poor decisions of other riders.

The most affected has been Sebastian vettel, which was out by 0.029 seconds after having his last lap canceled due to the red flag caused by Ricciardo. Due to this problem he has not been able to access Q3 again.

However, Spanish pilots have also been affected. This is the case of Carlos Saínz Jr., who has been hampered by Yuki Tsunoda’s accident, and it went head-on in a curve damaging its wing.

Despite everything, the Iberian pilots have not lost many places in this rowdy classification. This afternoon Carlos Saínz Jr. will start fifth and Fernando Alonso ninth. The pole has been for Charles LeClerc, closely followed by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.