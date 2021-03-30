The bullying that Cristiano Ronaldo suffered at Manchester United

As he has written in his autobiography Mads timm, former soccer player of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo lived difficult moments in the locker room of Old trafford because some of his teammates laughed at him for his hairstyles or for his attempts to do Chilean or similar stunts to score a goal.

As reported by The Sun, who has had access to the book written by Mads timm, we can say that Cristiano Ronaldor suffered bullying. “He was teased for his haircut, for his acrobatic attempts and his way of playing, whose sole purpose was to impress the coaches,” says a fragment of the autobiography of this defender who did not make his debut with the first team.

During the stage of Cristiano Ronaldo in it Manchester United the coach was Alex Ferguson, a serious coach who demanded discipline from his players. Despite those difficult starts, the Portuguese forward ended up being the star of that team and making history in Old trafford before making the leap to Real Madrid.

Mads timm He has also spoken about that winning gene that characterizes Cristiano Ronaldo, which has allowed him to become one of the best footballers in history. «What is special about Christian is that he immediately proposed himself to choose to lead the team. He got it. It didn’t matter what he said. It was me, me, me. Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7», Says the defender.