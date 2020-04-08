Despite the fact that the NBA season has not officially ended and it is not known if there will be any more games of the 2019/20 campaign, some teams have started working on the future of franchises, especially those that were not going to qualify for the playoffs. anyway. One of them includes Chicago Bulls, who would be interested in replacing the duo of Gar Forman and John Paxson who run the franchise and putting new people in charge.

Among the multiple interviewees, the first who could approach the Chicago Bulls is Arturas Karnisovas. The former Barcelona player currently occupies the GM role of the Denver Nuggets and would only leave that position in a contending team if he were appointed with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, a higher position that would allow him to appoint GM himself and the rest of the team. staff available. His interview has made a big impression on the franchise and when everything goes back to normal, he could change conferences and jobs soon.

Denver GM Arturas Karnisovas has made a strong impression on the Bulls in the franchise’s process for a new top basketball executive, sources tell ESPN. Those conversations are ongoing. https://t.co/xQnWi4r0EE – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

Another who has been interviewed and who has experience in the league is the controversial Bryan Colangelo. The former president of operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, who also records steps for the Toronto Raptors and the Phoenix Suns (architect of the Mike D’Antoni run & gun) has been out of the league since his famous episode with the tweets criticizing Joel Embiid , but in Chicago they have been interested in his services.

It is worth remembering that the GarPax duo, as fans know it, is widely disowned for its ineffectiveness in rebuilding a team that has had multiple first-round picks but that have been wasted and where the work culture is not enviable. It remains to be seen if these new names end up arriving and the hours of glory return to the city of the wind.

