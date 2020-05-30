Confinement has awakened many lethargic vocations. The last one is the voyeur or old woman with the curtain. We look out onto the balcony and ask for the Var at the first suspicious attitude that we see on the street, at the whistle and verbal warning. Also on those balconies to the lives of others who are social networks. When a footballer shares on Instagram how the running of the bulls is going, sometimes surrounded by gardens, swimming pools, soccer fields and gyms, outraged voices automatically rise up. It’s the wild west out there. How he sings Carolina During: In the Parque de las Balas, the shot Virgin.

When I want to get really great, I remember the beginning of The Great Gatsby: “Whenever you feel like criticizing someone, my father told me, remember that not everyone has been given as many facilities as you.” It is a good shot against fast gunslinger bias. “I never knew how terrible it was to be poor until I had money,” said the protagonist of An Inopportune Woman. A brother of Scottie Pippen he comments the same in the celebrated documentary on Jordan, The last dance: we were so poor that we did not know that we were poor. The change from one reality to another can sometimes be so abrupt that they don’t even notice it. Or they realize it and it is a way of saying “I have arrived”. The “I deserve it” of Michel. And who is one to judge that? Where is the limit set? Do we stop sharing the photos of the dinner of Christmas Or on vacation because others have less or, worse yet, nothing?

Ocampos, Banega, Mudo Vázquez and De Jong.

It may not be an exercise in good taste. What I am in favor of is maintaining a certain intimacy and mystery. For mental health, more than anything. Keep your sanctuary safe from daily scrutiny. My theory is that some are already addicted to exposure. And they have a hard time if they don’t feel the continuous encouragement of the followers. That dopamine shot. I always advocate freedom and common sense against censorship and self-righteousness on social media. Although I am also somewhat refractory to that continuous narcissism that is sometimes seen. I’m in trouble. I think I’m going to go out on the balcony to scold a passerby. That will clarify my ideas.

By the way, Jordan refused to let his house out in the documentary about his life. They shot in a rented one. Chance? He’s still the smartest in the class.