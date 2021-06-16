The Bukis meet after 25 years with Marco Antonio Solís at the helm – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After 25 years apart, the band Los Bukis announced this Monday a tour that will tour the United States between August and September, and in which Marco Antonio Solís will once again lead the famous Mexican group.

Called “A Sung Story”, the tour will begin on August 27 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Later, on September 4, the tour will pass through the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago (United States), before ending on September 15 with a concert in Texas, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (United States).

Marco Antonio Solís will be escorted in this long-awaited meeting of Los Bukis by his brother, José Javier Solís, his cousin Joel Solís, as well as José “Pepe” Guadarrama, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio “Chivo” Cortés and Pedro Sánchez.

The pre-sale of tickets for the concerts of “Una historia cantada” will begin this Tuesday for those who have a Citi credit card.

The last concert that Los Bukis gave before separating was on May 18, 1996 in Guadalajara (Mexico).

Rumors about a possible Los Bukis tour, after more than a quarter of a century, grew in recent weeks after Solís invited the rest of the members of Los Bukis to perform in his virtual concert “Bohemia en pandemia”, which is celebrated on May 9.

In that digital event, Los Bukis once again performed the song ‘The prison’ together.