The Bukis announce presentations When will they be?

Press: Los Bukis Los Bukis

In what is already the most important news of the year for fans of regional Mexican music, the legendary group Los Bukis, one of the most important names in the history of Latin music, meets on stage after 25 years since his last concert with a very special series of limited concerts entitled “UNA HISTORIA CANTADA”.

Produced by Live Nation, with the highest production standards, “UNA HISTORIA CANTADA” by Los Bukis will kick off on Friday, August 27 as the first Latin music event and with the largest capacity to date to take place in the new SoFi stadium. of the Angels. The tour will continue with two more dates: September 4 at Soldier Field in Chicago and September 15 at the AT&T Statium in Arlington, Texas.

Citi joins “UNA HISTORIA SING”

Citi is the official credit card for the “Una Historia Cantada” tour pre-sale. Therefore, those who have a Citi card will be able to pre-order their tickets from June 15 at 10 am local time until June 17 at 10 pm through Citi Entertainment®. For more information on presale, visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets to the general public will go on sale June 18 at 10 am local time via Livenation.com.

Dates of the tour “Una Historia Cantada” of LOS BUKIS

Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium – August 27

Chicago, IL – Soldier Field – September 4

Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium – September 15

LOS BUKIS: Legend in song

Founded in 1976 and dissolved in 1996, Los Bukis managed to win the hearts of the public with their 16 studio albums from which numerous songs are derived that not only topped the charts, but are among the most revered by fans of the Latin music. Now, after 25 years, those same fans will have the opportunity to hear many of those classics live once again.

Recently, the band warmed up with a historic reunion, part of Marco Antonio Solís’ virtual concert, called “Bohemia in Pandemic”, last May, where they gave an unparalleled gift to all the mothers of the world when the legendary band he was mounted on stage to sing, as in his best moments, the historic song “Tú Cárcel”.

Uniformed in wine color and converse tennis shoes, Joel Solís, Javier Solís, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio Cortéz, Marco Antonio Solís and Pedro Sánchez, with the name in stones of each one, this icon of 20th century Mexican music, met in the Mexico City and they recorded this song. It was in this same studio that years ago many of their successes were written and produced that marked a generation and established their status within Spanish music.

Now is the time to relive those moments of a career like few others, in these limited concerts where they will tell a story, which will be heard much better sung by their renowned voices and instruments.