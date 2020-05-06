The Bugatti Veyron speed key to go at 407 km / h it was one of the most curious characteristics of one of the most impressive sports cars in history. The objective was to create the fastest car in the world, that’s why, 15 years ago (how time passes) a Bugatti Veyron reached 407 km / h on the Ehra-Lessien Circuit, in Germany. A milestone that made this Bugatti super GT the fastest car ever.

That figure, 407 km / h, is said to be no accident. It is 1 km / h more than the maximum speed achieved by the impressive Porsche 917 on the Hunaudières straight in the 24 hours of Le Mans. This racing car was developed by Ferdinand Piëch, father of the Veyron and headmaster of the Volkswagen Group in those days. His goal, his dream, was to create a luxury GT capable of exceeding the top speed of a racing car at Le Mans.

The 406 km / h of the Porsche 917 They quickly got busted on the Ehra-Lessien Circuit, a number that many consider to be actually quite superior. Finally, that very representative figure of a will was approved. Now, to reach it, you had to do a whole ritual, starring the Bugatti Veyron’s speed key.

The key to speed

And is that top speed of the Bugatti Veyron It was limited to 380 km / h, a figure that can already be scary, very scary. In order to exceed that number and not die trying, a second key needed to be attached. The Bugatti Veyron’s speed key. Exceeding 400 km / h top speed is quite a technical challenge and this key was in charge of configuring a specific high speed setting.

What did it consist of? When inserting this key, the Bugatti Veyron’s central computer performed certain technical checks, such as tire pressure. Too lowered the suspension from 125mm to 65mm on the front axle and 70mm on the rear, to improve aerodynamics. The rear wing was also lowered to only two degrees of incline and the flaps closed to minimize drag.

Thanks to all these elements, the Bugatti Veyron was capable of exceeding 400 km / h Safely. As the weeks passed, the Veyron proved to be a brutal beast. On April 19, 2005, test driver Uwe Novacki reached 411 km / h, although the marker installed on the circuit showed a staggering 427 km / h. Finally, those responsible for approving the maximum speed could only demonstrate 407 km / h, so that was the official maximum speed of the Bugatti Veyron. A car that changed the history of hypercars!

This article was published in Top Gear by Raúl Salinas.