The Bugatti of 11 million: La Voiture Noire is already a real car and these 27 photos are the proof

Two years after being introduced, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire becomes a real car. Bugatti’s tribute to the legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic is the latest great whim from a brand customer, a model of which only one unit will be produced and whose purchase price has been set at 11 million euros. This is the most special modern Bugatti ever made, a historic car that aims to become a new motorsport legend.

Bugatti has needed two years of work to bring the La Voiture Noire prototype to the streets

That commissioners are in fashion is something that no longer surprises us, customers are increasingly looking for exclusivity and manufacturers are turning to this profitable way of creating cars. Thus, at Bugatti they were very clear that after the discovery of their most special cars in the form of Divo and Centodieci, there was still room to continue raising the bar.

Thus, Bugatti presented the La Voiture Noire prototype at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, a car very different from what has been seen to date in the brand that, despite using the base of the Chiron, tried to emulate a classic GT body. The objective of this concept was clear, pretending to pay homage to the unit of the Type 57 SC Atlantic that Jean Bugatti manufactured for his own use. This classic made in 1938 (chassis 2 of 4) is one of the great mysteries of motoring, since nothing is known about its whereabouts, its value being estimated at more than 100 million euros.

Bugatti is still sparing on details about La Voiture Noire, but we do know by now that the final model reaches 4,994 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,966 mm. The Molsheim firm has preserved the aesthetics of the original concept for the most part, something that is evident with the six-fold rear exhaust outlet, the front design using 3D printing, the 20 “and 21” alloy wheels or the configuration of the LED lighting system. The interior is strictly two-seater, and although detailed images of it have not been published, everything seems to indicate that we are facing the same interior of the Chiron. Of course, Bugatti has confirmed the use of leather in the color “Havana Brown” to upholster the entire cabin.

On a technical level, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire makes use of the 8.0 W16 Quad-Turbo engine with 1,500 hp of maximum power and 1,600 Nm of torque. We do not yet know the performance of this model, although everything points to figures very similar to those offered by the Chiron with the same configuration: 0-100 km / h in 2.5 seconds and a maximum speed of over 400 km / h.