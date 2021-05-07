The Bugatti Baby II is an electric replica of a mythical model in car racing and only 500 will be made

Maybe right now Bugatti to some (let’s say: younger) does not sound like cars considering the current panorama of consumer passenger cars, but to many (more interested in the world, too) it may take them to the history of motorsport when it was one of the references in the racing world. The manufacturer is one of the most experienced and the Little Car company has made a Electric limited edition Bugatti Type 35.

Bugatti race cars, with their joys and sorrows in competitions, not only made a name for their good results, but also for the elegance of its design. They have wanted to keep that in this miniature version, which only a lucky few will be able to have.

It is small, but it is not a toy

They say in Little Car Co. that the launch of the Bugatti Baby II, which is what this model is called, was motivated by the 110th anniversary of the brand (there is nothing). In other words, the minicar is, in a way, a tribute to the Bugatti Type 35, a car (of normal size) whose production period is between the 20s and 30s and that accumulated neither more nor less than more than 2,000 victories in competitions.

Although in reality the replica attends to what was already a limited edition of this car at the time. In 1926, Ettore Bugatti, founder of the historic house, decided with his son Roland to build a 1: 2 scale replica of the Type 35, for his fourth birthday (others, at that age, perhaps we received a Micro Machines kit, the there was with luck).

The original Bugatti Type 35B.

What was to be something anecdotal, a gift, received the interest of potential customers and the Bugatti “baby” went into production from 1927 to 1936. But in this case, the Baby II is designed for adults, although it is still a smaller replica than the Type 35 of the races.

The Bugatti Baby II from Little Cars Co.

The Baby II is three-quarters of the original car and integrates an electric motor, like the original Baby and unlike the Type 35 racing. Of course, what the Baby was not wearing are lithium batteries, LED headlights and regenerative braking.

The Bugatti Baby II has two driving modes: one for beginners and one for more confident drivers, which limit speed to 20 and 45 kilometers / hour. Of course, for those who want to break the limit, the manufacturer explains that you can opt for an extension of the base model with a “speed button”, which adds 10 kW and exceeds 45 km / h (without specifying the maximum, in this case ). Something that, in fact, is inspired by the “Speed ​​Key” of the Bugatti Chiron.

According to Bloomberg, which exposes the experience of one of the owners of this peculiar car (Erwin Beerens, CEO of Beerens Group), a battery pack charge of 2.1 kWh gives for about 50 kilometers. But yes, you can not drive on the road as it does not comply with the regulations.

For those interested, the Bugatti Baby II part of the 30,000 euros for the base model. Yes indeed, there will only be 500 units and according to Bloomberg, around 90% of them have already been sold, so we should hurry. Although thinking that there were 38 of the original, it can almost be said that there are many.

Considering what car collectors pay, the price is even lower than we expected. In fact, they cost less than one of the Bugatti Royole speakers that the brand launched with TIDAL, which start at 260,000 euros.