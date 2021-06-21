the bug is in an internal computer from 1974

On June 13, the space telescope Hubble entered “safe mode”. It’s been like this ever since and NASA engineers still don’t know how to fix it. The problem? Everything points to the internal memory of the computer and perhaps it will be necessary to go in person to repair it.

Hubble is all a feat of engineering and technology But, with his several decades, he is already waiting to retire. As the James Webb prepares to replace it, it must still survive and receive the necessary repairs.

The telescope’s payload computer stopped its work on June 13 and immediately the team on Earth monitoring Hubble received the alert. To avoid unintentional damage Hubble is designed in such a way that it goes into safe mode if you need it. This generally implies that the host computer always receives a signal from the payload computer to function as expected. As soon as the signal ceases (for whatever reason), the host computer goes into “safe mode.”

To solve the problem, what NASA has tried so far is reboot and replace it. First they rebooted the computer to see if it was fixed but it was not. Later they decided to replace the internal memory with the memory of the backup module. Nor is it something that has worked.

Remotely repair a 1974 computer

This is what the Hubble engineers are trying to do: reparate a part of a computer that has its origins in 1974. Although Hubble was built in the 1980s, its computer is a NASA standard called NSSC-1. It was used on several NASA missions apart from Hubble.

In the case of Hubble there are two on board so you can switch from one to the other in case they fail. At the same time, there are four independent memory modules. Each NSSC-1 can access any of the four, although only one is used at a time. While the main memory module did not load and the code to switch to the backup module did not work, in theory there are two other such modules that NASA could test.

¿What will happen now? Hubble is going to stay in safe mode for a while, until a solution is found. In this safe mode, Hubble is not in danger, but it is all investigations temporarily cease.

Ultimately, lNASA could send a team of astronauts to Hubble to do a repair / upgrade in person. It would not be the first time, we had one in 1993 and then more in 1997, 1999, 2002 and 2009. The idea is to keep it operational until 2030, which is when it is expected to retire and enter the atmosphere again to disintegrate.

Via | Forbes

More information | POT