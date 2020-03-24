The deputy chief of government of Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli, announced that the City of Buenos Aires will close 59 of its 110 accesses. The restricted steps -which will be announced in the next few hours- will be fenced and will be controlled by the Police, which will only enable traffic in the event of a corroborable emergency.

The decision is framed in a special diagram of vehicle control that seeks to discourage the entry of cars to the Federal Capital and reinforce social isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to the established operation, there will be 13 accesses that will be open for private cars, public transport and pedestrians They must present the corresponding certificates that are part of the excepted from the total quarantine issued by President Alberto Fernández. At par, there will be 26 free pedestrian bridges.

“Each of the 59 closed places will be accompanied by a traffic or security agent who will be able to lift the fences in the case of an ambulance or some other emergency.Santilli said at a press conference held this Tuesday at the headquarters of Uspallata.

“We have to continue working so that there are fewer and fewer people on the street and only those who must do so circulate.Santilli added.

The provision of the Buenos Aires government joins other similar measures adopted by various municipalities and even by the national government, which yesterday announced that people who traveled to the Coast for the long weekend will not be able to return to their cities of residence.

Localities in the Buenos Aires suburbs, such as Ezeiza, Dolores, Tres de Febrero, among others, have already begun to implement measures to restrict access and prevent the movement of people.

Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, and the Minister of Public Space and Urban Hygiene, Clara MuzzioSantilli highlighted that 9 out of 10 porteños meet quarantine, but criticized those people who do not. “There are still people who cannot explain why it is circulating,” he said.

“We are going to reinforce the controls. As of Friday, we had 839 cases of people who were delayed and detained. 180 people were detained, “said the deputy head of government, who is also the Buenos Aires minister of security, adding that” 6592 complaints of non-compliance “were received from the quarantine.

“We need people to comply with the isolation so that the virus does not circulate“He added.

Felipe Miguel, for his part, announced the launch of a chat, through the WhatsApp application (with the number 50500147), so that residents can contact a doctor from the Emergency Medical Attention System (SAME) and make queries about the coronavirus, with the idea of ​​avoiding congestion on line 107.

In addition, the intensification of cleaning and hydro-washing of streets, sidewalks, containers, parks and squares, and urban furniture throughout the City was announced. The total cleaning of the more than 12,000 Buenos Aires apples is being reinforced, according to what was reported during the press conference. Meanwhile, garbage collection will continue normally.