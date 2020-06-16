Planning strategies to prevent the spread of coronavirus it has caused differences and tension in the relationship between the city and province governments of Buenos Aires. Therefore, both administrations work to unify criteria and decided that they will coordinate data analysis in the Metropolitan Area (AMBA) to have a more comprehensive viewl and joint districts.

« We need to collect the data in a coordinated way, the data set must be defined and they must be represented (measured) in the same way« This morning the CABA Health Minister announced, Fernán Quirós, who specified that there are five fundamental indicators to define how to face the fight against the pandemic.

Specifically, the Buenos Aires official pointed out that the keys are: 1) the number of cases per day; 2) the speed of growth; 3) the installed capacity of the sanitary infrastructure; 4) the proportion of this infrastructure that is being occupied with patients; 5) the circulation and transport indicators.

“That set of data sets is measured by each one (each district), but what we are coordinating is make a metropolitan interpretation, beyond the measurements that each one makes, but being able to have a metropolitan perspective and debate ”, summarized Quirós.

At his side, the head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, reiterated that « work in full coordination with the authorities of the Nation and Province, although that does not mean that the same measures are taken. « In principle, » the mayor of Buenos Aires confirmed. it was agreed « to be much stricter on the issue of mobility, to expand the control of mobility ».

Regarding the specific reality of the pandemic in the city of Buenos Aires, Larreta highlighted the importance of Detect Plan, what includes testing, detection and isolation; With this strategy and the collaboration of the population that uses face masks, said the head of the government, the number of infections remained stable: in CABA there is an average of around 500 new cases per day and the R (the rate that indicates how many people a Covid-19 patient infects), which reached 2.2, is now 1.13.

The importance of testing was strongly reflected in the Neighborhood 31. « Thanks to the operation that was carried out with the national government, the contagion rate dropped from a peak of 2.6 to 0.6 ″, stressed the head of government. This means that the number of cases is on the decline in that area of ​​the city. Anyway, the referent of Together for Change warned that sThey are still concerned because the experience of other large cities in the world indicates that in a moment the cases will rise again..

At a press conference, Larreta avoided overtaking if there will be new restrictions or if more activities will be released in the short term, but admitted the weight of the confinement although he subtly defended the authorization to carry out physical activity, despite the controversy generated by the runners: « There is a natural situation of many days of quarantine that generates anguish, anxiety and uncertainty and we have to take into account health in an integral way, physical exercise, emotional distress … « .

« There is a general anguish that is natural and we have to find a balance between the need of the people and what is to preserve health, » he concluded.