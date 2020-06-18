The Minister of Justice and Human Rights of the province of Buenos Aires, Julio Alak, recognized before two commissions of the Chamber of Deputies that the Buenosairean jails are overflowed; that the control system for prisoners who benefit from transitory exits and domicile prisons fails; that more than 22,000 thousand inmates were authorized by the Justice to use cell phones; that the “ideal” is that the judges dictate preventive prisons to 20% of the accused and not to 50%, as is the case now; and asked legislators to « be encouraged » to make profound modifications to the Criminal Procedure Code. Among them, include the Victims Protection Law.

« The Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service (SPB) he became the only one condemned by international organizations for the humanitarian crisis situation. The situation that we find, and not to blame the previous government but is a debt of democracy, is catastrophic. » The forceful definition was pronounced by the minister Axel Kicillof before the deputies who make up the Constitutional Affairs and Justice and Penitentiary Affairs Commissions, who are in charge of the legislators of the Front of All, Susana González and Jorge D’onofrio.

During the presentation, carried out virtually in front, the official specified that the overcrowding in the Penitentiary Units has to do with the number of inmates « inherited » from the government of Maria Eugenia Vidal, which for these hours carries out a strict quarantine for being infected with COVID-19, although it copes with the disease asymptomatically.

« On December 12 we had 51,725 internal and 24,000 places, that is to say that the prison overpopulation reached the 120%. “The overpopulation was the highest in the history of the province. This generated a hunger strike that began before our Government, which reached 11,000 inmates in the 63 penitentiary units of the province, between mayors and prisons, « the minister finished, and recalled that when he assumed the portfolio » it had been 8 months since paid the food and drug providers « and that the debt amounted to 1,830 million pesos.

Immediately afterwards Alak delved into a subject that until now had not been exposed by the provincial Executive and that has more to do with the interpretation of the magistrates than with political opinion. « Ideally, preventive detention should not exceed 20%, here we are in 50%, that is to say that we have 19,700 inmates who do not know if they are guilty or not and many who committed crimes without victims, there are 5,800 inmates prosecuted for drug use. We think that the Legislature can also work that, « he said.

That will be one of the points of debate since from the opposition not everyone agrees on that aspect. Furthermore, the magistrates themselves cannot agree. The axis of this proposal took high public exposure when federal judges, such as Claudio Bonadío – already deceased – and abducted by higher authorities, resolved to dictate preventive prisons for former Kirchner officials for acts of alleged corruption, as were the cases of former Vice President Amado Boudou , or the former Federal Planning Minister, Julio de Vido, arguing that they could hinder the investigation against him, or flee the country for allegedly maintaining part of the power that they once knew how to hold.

The debate over the number of inmates in the Buenos Aires prisons dates back to the electoral campaign that faced Vidal and Kicillof, but it worsened with the pandemic and a collective habeas corpus filed by a group of criminal lawyers who requested extraordinary measures for murderers. and rapists were benefited with releases and house prisons due to the danger of contagion of coronavirus in a situation of prison overcrowding and lack of hygiene elements, among other claims.

In a first instance the judge Victor Violini The application was validated. However – coinciding with social displeasure – the Supreme Court of Justice of the province of Buenos Aires resolved to overturn the ruling of the Court of Cassation that authorized the release of persons deprived of their liberty in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. It was by making room for a complaint that the prosecutor of Cassation filed, Carlos Altuve.

At that time, the provincial Executive Branch seemed to endorse Judge Violini’s measure, but with the first data that prisoners who had been released re-committed crimes, or that rapists of girls were transferred a few blocks from their victims, took a distance and began to put in the eye of the storm the dismembered Patronage of the Liberated, who is neither more nor less than an auxiliary body of justice that depends on the Alak ministry and whose purpose is “the prevention of crime through social inclusion, working to in order to overcome social and economic vulnerability and the effective enjoyment of rights under conditions of equality and non-discrimination ”.

As described on the official website, one of the main tasks of the Board of Liberators is “To contribute to reducing vulnerability –as well as criminal recidivism rates- through the equal promotion of rights and inclusion, favoring the maintenance of peace. Social ». An absolute failure since, according to age groups, recidivism in crime averages between 40 and 60 percent of those released.

On this point Alak was very precise when he stressed that the Board of Liberators « is insufficient, and it must be redone, refounded. » « We are going to ask for a new Patronage law to work on reducing recidivism because the body can no longer dedicate itself only to controlling, » he asked. Both pro-government and opposition deputies agreed.

The exposition of the provincial minister was scheduled for today, but due to an agenda item, from which the pandemic is not absent, it was advanced 24 hours.

In the second stage of his virtual exhibition, Alak anticipated what he announced yesterday Infobae: « Work together with the deputies to encourage us to make a new procedural code in the province, the so-called Victims Law, which is in line with the treaties, the Constitution and balances the system », that at times seems to benefit the victimizers more than the victims.

« We all agree that there must be a Victims Law in the province that goes hand in hand with this modest reform of the Criminal Procedure Code to start building consensus. We made this meeting coincide with the recreation of the Victims Council ”, he pointed out.

At the meeting, progress was made in creating a Bicameral Commission It will be made up of deputies and senators from the ruling party and the opposition to begin the debate on the reform of the Criminal Procedure Code. Deputy D’onofrio had already anticipated to this medium that invitations will be issued to hear the opinions of victims’ organizations, such as Mothers of Pain, the public bar associations and the magistrates association

At the time of analyzing the responses offered by his portfolio to the coronavirus pandemic and the situation of the inmates, Alak assured that the absence of visits in prisons was key in preventing the spread of coronavirus within the Penal Units. « This was achieved by consensus with the inmates and turned out well, after using cell phones was enabled. »

Upon reaching this high point, the Minister recalled that the measure, granted by the Buenos Aires judges, was not well received by a large part of public opinion, especially after the now deputy Carolina Píparo, who during her pregnancy was assaulted and shot by Carlos Moreno, during a bank leak that occurred on July 29, 2010 in the city of La Plata, reported that the author of the shot that wounded her and killed Isidro, the baby I expected, the threat from prison from the prisoners’ permission to have a cell phone for the coronavirus.

“That led to the need to register cell phones, 22,000 have already been formalized. The challenge of ensuring that the population is not contagious was successfully overcome fairly well, among other measures, the units were fully connected to the internet, we have the 58 prisons and the remaining 6 mayors connected, « he said.

It is worth remembering that several of the bloody riots in the province of Buenos Aires, such as that of Florencio Varela, and others, including that of the federal prison of Devoto, were coordinated thanks to that cell phone.