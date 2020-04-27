From the health situation in the North Health Center of Villa Adelina -in which infections have reached 30, including two deceased patients – This afternoon there will be a meeting between the Minister of Health of the Province, Daniel Gollán, and the federal judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado to agree on what measures the Buenos Aires health portfolio will take after the Justice determined that This PAMI provider clinic was “an infectious focus” of the disease, and it had to be intervened and closed preventively.

The federal prosecutor Fernando Domínguez will also participate in the meeting, who in his last request asked the judge to Intimate the Buenos Aires Ministry to act against the “mismanagement of the medical center translated into the negligence that made possible the spread of the pandemic”. Domínguez asked him, also, that if the health authorities of the Province do not comply with the judicial order, open “proceedings for disobedience “and “breach of public official duties ”.

The one of this afternoon will be the first meeting that the succession of offices that the magistrate sent to the Buenos Aires health portfolio will have afterwards, requiring the “urgent” intervention due to the “seriousness” of the condition that triggered a spread of the coronavirus in this private clinic. Minister Gollán will “A courtesy visit” to the Federal Court No. 1 of San Isidro, between 15 and 17 hours, as confirmed by official sources to this medium. The meeting was confirmed after the minister contacted her by phone through her secretary last Friday. That day, Infobae He published that the clinic’s employees had been going to work despite being infected, and that the Justice had detected that in the clinic’s morgue was the body of a deceased woman with COVID 19, who had not been informed until then. The information was revealed to the Court by a Federal Police officer who was on duty at the clinic entrance.

“The objective of the meeting is to create a mechanism with the Justice to see what can be the most appropriate intervention of the Ministry, within what the law allows us. The Ministry does not have jurisdiction over certain questions that the judge asks regarding medical management, and that they are the competence of the College of Doctors of the Province. We cannot close the clinic, for example. Yes, it is within the power of the Ministry to close it if it does not meet personnel or infrastructure requirements, “sources from that Buenos Aires portfolio said before Infobae.

When this medium consulted the Ministry of Health of the Province last week for the judicial request to intervene and preventively close the North Health Center, they argued: “We open an epidemiological investigation and we establish the procedures to follow and the operating rules. We have a leading role, but not an audit role. We have no authority over the medical practice of the private effector” And they added: “We went and did the inspection together with PAMI and we evaluated that the clinic was able to continue operating, as long as the protocols are followed. As far as we saw, they were being fulfilled. We prepared a technical report that was submitted to the judge and it was decided that it should remain open for the time being, with a rearrangement of equipment, since a large part of its staff is in isolation. Then the follow-up of the patients is from PAMI, since the clinic is a provider of this organism ”.

New infected patient

The confirmed infections, however, increased and the Justice again demanded the intervention of the Buenos Aires health portfolio in the face of the situation of the 29 hospitalized patients who remained after the inspection on Friday, April 17. As the North Health Center works almost exclusively with PAMI, they are all elderly, and therefore considered at risk in case of getting coronavirus.

The clinic staff, due to the lack of adequate prophylaxis measures, were the most affected: there are 22 confirmed cases between doctors, nurses, maids, administrative, maintenance and kitchen staff, plus the husband of one of the employees who did not works at the institution.

After reiterating the request to make an epidemiological audit and inspection In the North Health Center, on April 16, Arroyo Salgado asked the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health for the “immediate” preventive closure. However, the measure did not materialize, since after an operation and inspection on Friday the 17th, Ministry officials – including an epidemiologist -, along with officials from the Municipality of Vicente López and PAMI evaluated that, to the extent that the clinic complied with the COVID-19 protocol to prevent new infections, it was not necessary to close it.

“That was the epidemiological recommendation after the inspection to the clinic. We work so that clinics are not closed, if not so that the protocol is applied, whoever has to be isolated is isolated and what is wrong is corrected. We have to keep the clinics open, more at this time, as long as what corresponds can be fulfilled, ”they pointed out from the healthcare portfolio.

However, due to the spread of infections, the judge reiterated her request to the Ministry to order the clinic’s medical intervention, a measure that has not yet been carried out. The medical director, Jorge Pinzetta, is in preventive isolation and his responsibility for managing the clinic’s safety protocols and medical action is being investigated by the Justice.

As you could know Infobae, There were some surveys of the Buenos Aires portfolio to the College of Physicians of the Province of Buenos Aires, but no professional would have agreed to take over the clinic due to the “bad references the institution has”. From the Medical College they confirmed that they inspected it on at least three occasions, based on a complaint from a false doctor who was attending that institution. This case is being investigated by Justice in another file.

Meanwhile, this weekend Another positive case was confirmed in another 83-year-old woman, and add up like this three infections between hospitalized patients. Two of them died. 5 family members and 3 people from the shack that intervened in the funeral of one of the deceased patients are also infected.

From the court order, From PAMI -and in agreement with the Province of Buenos Aires- there was a commitment to refer the twenty patients who are still in the Clinic. Of the remaining 29, seven were discharged. That decision to relocate them should begin to be implemented today.

From the Vicente López Municipality, meanwhile, they informed this medium that it is monitoring the issue, although they warned that “it is the Ministry of Health of the PBA that exercises the health authority” through the Directorate of Health Region V. “We maintain contact with the clinic. And we made ourselves available for the transfers, ”they maintained.

Lawyers for the North Health Center argue that since they had had no previous cases, the protocol had not been activated until then. Preventive measures only began to be implemented once the case had public significance, and that the chinstraps were not mandatory as soon as the existence of the disease in our country was known.

In a statement released last week, the North Health Center maintained that “the institution has working protocols for handling suspected cases of COVID-19 implemented since February of this year, with Triage sectors at the entrance to the clinic and areas of isolation of suspected patients managed by properly trained personnel, using all the personal protection elements standardized by the Ministry of Health of the Nation and the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires ”.

The North Health Center also He ruled out the possibility of cross-infection between patients and suggested that the contagion of the deceased woman that gave rise to a legal complaint came from the family that visited her at the clinic.. Her brother Carlos tested negative and her niece, who had cared for the woman for a few days, her husband and two children tested positive for the test ordered by Justice. Also infected were the owners of the M. Menini shack that had the body of the deceased woman in the funeral home and were in contact with their documentation.

The other claim of the clinic’s lawyers is that the judge is not allowing them access to see the file. “We do not know clearly what Justice wants us to do or report. We were at the disposal of the Justice from the first moment ”, they maintained before Infobae.