The government of the province of Buenos Aires announced that it is working on a new protocol for public transport that will include rules for social distancing within vehicles and rigid circulation guidelines. One of them will specifically establish the cut of national and provincial routes, according to the head of the Buenos Aires Cabinet, Carlos Bianco.

“It remains exhaustively to cut a national route or a provincial route. Sanitary controls are being allowed but accesses cannot be cut with dirt or rubble mounds, which create additional problems”Anticipated the official.

The ban will be reflected in a resolution that will be known in the coming days that will include new guidelines for the resumption of intercity transport (today suspended) and to guarantee social distancing in urban, rail and river transport.

The Buenosairean government also dictated a protocol for the adults older than 70 years that unlike that of the City of Buenos Aires will not be restrictive. “This has to do with multiple measures other than those applied by the City of Buenos Aires, which beyond the discussions are not possible to apply in the province,” said Kicillof.

“We place special emphasis on caring for them, working with volunteers,” said the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán. The official also clarified that they are working very hard with nursing homes, many of whom did not even have municipal authorization. In this sense, he warned that it is not necessary to evacuate homes for older adults in the event that a coronavirus infection is detected.

“You don’t have to run and get all the older adults out. If there is a contagion case, a team goes and establishes who should be referred and who should not. And a strict control is left to see if any asymptomatic appears. Then the PCR tests are done ”, stated Gollán.

During the press conference, Axel Kicillof announced that starting today, the corresponding authorizations will be issued to enable the municipalities to make exceptions provided by the Head of the National Cabinet to total quarantine. At the same time, specific requests are being made to resume other activities in matches where there are few confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“This administered phase is going to be dynamic. If an activity is enabled in a city or municipality and suddenly we find that contagion is beginning to proliferate, it will back down. The municipal mayor has the power to carry out the controls so that the provisions of the provincial government are complied with. They should see how exceptions are progressing and when it is convenient or not to go one step furtherKicillof specified.

Regarding the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Buenos Aires governor assured that “the main protection against the virus is the conscience and responsibility that the citizens are showing, I do not see a desire to abandon the care that is being considered; the citizenship shows us that they have taken note of the dimension of the danger that is run and we have to regulate and protocolize so that the indispensable can be done ”.

With these announcements, the Buenosairean government inaugurated a new phase of the administered quarantine that, according to Kicillof, “aims to take care of the life of the people of Buenos Aires.” In this sense, from this Monday it is mandatory in the province of Buenos Aires to use homemade chinstraps as a preventive measure.

Regarding the new protocol for public transport, the Buenos Aires president explained that, first, they are going to “generate new rules and more rigid protocols for the operation of public transport.” Kicillof argued that the increase in the frequencies of numerous bus lines has to do with being even “more rigid” with the control of social distancing and not with allowing greater circulation of people.

“We know that the use of public transport is the main means of contagion. There will be more frequency because there will be more restrictions, “he remarked, adding:” There will be a deepening of traffic controls at all accesses in the Province. All this always thinking about health and life ”.

Regarding the advance of the pandemic in Argentina, Kicillof said he was “satisfied” because “the rate of contagion has not risen” in the province of Buenos Aires. Of total positive cases of Covid-19, 873 correspond to Buenos Aires citizens. “Nothing is fixed, we have to wait how it evolves (the disease)” he pointed.