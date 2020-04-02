The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, affirmed during the morning of today that “a significant increase in cases (of coronavirus) is expected in the second half of April and the maximum peak of the stress of the system in the second half of May”, highlighting that the curve was successfully stretched of contagions thanks to the measures taken by the national government and the policies of the city of Buenos Aires.

“I have no doubt that in a pandemic the entire Argentine health system must be in the public interest, one must be in solidarity among the subsectors,” Quirós said, adding that the city of Buenos Aires continues with the plan of ” strengthen the public health system ”.

“We have expanded with some 400 beds in general international and 200 beds in intensive care. In addition, we are hiring doctors, kinesiologists and nurses,” explained the minister.

Asked about the possibility of applying massive tests, Quirós indicated that the international market is in great demand and “it is not so easy to do them.”

During the press conference, in addition, the chief of Buenos Aires Cabinet, Felipe Miguel, announced a change in the delivery of food for the boys who regularly attended the school canteens. “We continue to guarantee food service for the 300,000 students; starting yesterday will be through the delivery of a fortnightly nutritional basket that families will be able to collect and cook at home, “he explained.

The basket will be distributed in 1,200 schools for more than 300,000 students and will contain milk, tea, cooked mate, cookies, fruits, vegetables, rice, noodles, sugar and tuna, as reported by the City Government. “We space the delivery of food to take care of the educational community” in the face of the quarantine ordered by the national government to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, Miguel explained.

On the other hand, the government of the city of Buenos Aires reported today that, so far, there has been one death, eight new cases and three patients who received in the last 24 hours. In addition, four CABA non-resident patients were hospitalized, which accumulates a total of 399 hospitalized patients (310 residents and 89 non-residents).