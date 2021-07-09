The Budget will be austere and effective in 2022; Hacienda programmatic structure

MEXICO CITY.

The programmatic structure of the federal public administration that will implement the 2022 Budget will maintain an “austere and efficient government that promotes greater responsibility in the management of local estates and eliminates discretion,” explained the Treasury to the Congress of the Union.

What Excelsior announced yesterday, the agency provided information detailing the implementation of programs that will replace some trusts eliminated in 2020.

In addition, it provides administrative support to Sedena to benefit from the new airport.

“Creation of Pp E001 Airport Infrastructure Administration in Santa Lucía, Edo. Mex., Derived from the creation of the majority state-owned company HZI Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles, SA de CV, which will manage, operate and exploit said airport ”, says the report.

The Treasury highlights the elimination of nine budget programs in Branch 23 Salary and Economic Provisions.

They will maintain austerity

According to the programmatic structure, the government will promote greater responsibility in the management of local farms; they will eliminate nine programs from the branch 23.

For the year 2022, the programmatic Structure of the Federal Public Administration that will launch the Expenditure Budget of the Federation will maintain an “austere and efficient government, which promotes greater responsibility in the management of local finances and eliminates discretion” , explains the Ministry of Finance to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

In the information package that was delivered via the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union and that includes the implementation of programs that will replace some trusts eliminated in 2020, it also gives an account of the budget programs that no longer operate or that, derived from the legal changes made by the Legislative Power, change dependency.

In the same way, it grants an administrative support to the Secretariat of National Defense so that it can benefit from the new Felipe Ángeles airport.

“Creation of Pp E001 Airport Infrastructure Administration in Santa Lucía, Edo. Mex., Derived from the creation of the majority state-owned company HZI Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles, SA de CV, which will manage, operate and exploit said airport, which aims to contribute to improving connectivity and national and international competitiveness through the satisfaction of the demand for airport, complementary and commercial services that is presented in the Metropolitan Airport System of the Valley of Mexico (SAMVM) ”, says the Treasury to the Legislative Power.

Yesterday, Excelsior announced that, in this document, the Ministry of Finance reports on the birth of the Program for Attention to Emergencies due to Natural Hazards, by virtue of the extinction of the Natural Disaster Fund (Fonden); of Stimuli for artistic creation, recognition of trajectories and support for the development of cultural projects, replacing the National Fund for Culture and the Arts (Fonca), among others.

But the agency also details to federal legislators that “this review process is still underway, which is why it is possible to incorporate additional movements to the authorized Programmatic Structure related to said review.”

“With regard to purging, the elimination, in Branch 23 Salary and Economic Provisions, of nine budget programs is highlighted, as a result of the continuity of the efforts undertaken by the present administration to maintain an austere and efficient government that promotes greater responsibility in the management of local finances and to eliminate discretion, “he highlights. By 2022, the programmatic Structure of the Federal Public Administration that will implement the Federation’s Expenditure Budget will maintain an” austere and efficient government, which promote greater responsibility in the management of local finances and eliminate discretion, “explains the Ministry of Finance to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

In the information package that was delivered via the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union and that includes the implementation of programs that will replace some trusts eliminated in 2020, it also gives an account of the budget programs that no longer operate or that, derived from the legal changes made by the Legislative Power, change dependency.

In the same way, it grants an administrative support to the Secretariat of National Defense so that it can benefit from the new Felipe Ángeles airport.

“Creation of Pp E001 Airport Infrastructure Administration in Santa Lucía, Edo. Mex., Derived from the creation of the majority state-owned company HZI Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles, SA de CV, which will manage, operate and exploit said airport, which aims to contribute to improving connectivity and national and international competitiveness through the satisfaction of the demand for airport, complementary and commercial services that is presented in the Metropolitan Airport System of the Valley of Mexico (SAMVM) ”, says the Treasury to the Legislative Power.

Yesterday, Excelsior announced that, in this document, the Ministry of Finance reports on the birth of the Program for Attention to Emergencies due to Natural Hazards, by virtue of the extinction of the Natural Disaster Fund (Fonden); of Stimuli for artistic creation, recognition of trajectories and support for the development of cultural projects, replacing the National Fund for Culture and the Arts (Fonca), among others.

But the agency also details to federal legislators that “this review process is still underway, which is why it is possible to incorporate additional movements to the authorized Programmatic Structure related to said review.”