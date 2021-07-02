The Bucks win without Antetokounmpo and are one win from the Finals

07/02/2021 at 05:24 CEST

. / Milwaukee

The absence of star power forward, Greek Giannis Antetokoumpo, did not prevent Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-110 on Thursday, who also had the Low from leading point guard Trae Young, in the fifth game of the Eastern Conference finals that now dominate the best of seven 3-2. Game 6 will be played on Saturday in Atlanta and one more victory for the Bucks would take them to their first NBA finals since the 1973-74 season, when they played against the Boston Celtis and lost 3-4.

The Cuban-American pivot Brook Lopez became the Bucks’ winning wow factor by getting 33 points with seven rebounds and topped the list of four Milwaukee team starters who had 20 or more goals. The eaves Khris middleton with a double-double of 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists it was also decisive in the victory. The base Jrue Holiday He was also decisive as game director by getting another double-double of 25 points and 13 assistsWhile power forward Bobby Portis, who came out on Antetokoumpo’s position, injured, emerged with a great performance by contributing another 22 monumental goals.

The Serbian escort Bogdan bogdanovic took it upon himself to be the leader of the Hawks attack, but his 28 points, including seven triples, were not enough to avoid defeat, which leaves the Atlanta team on the verge of elimination.