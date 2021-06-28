The Bucks win in Atlanta to the rhythm of an unstoppable Middleton

Victory of Milwaukee bucks on the court of Atlanta Hawks by 113-102 that puts Wisconsin 2-1 up in the series despite starting losing the first game of the tie. The duel was even until the last quarter, in which Mike Budenholzer’s men stepped on the accelerator and ended up winning thanks to an unleashed Khris middleton.

The Bucks guard finished the duel with 38 points after scoring 15 of the 26 shots he made and 6 of the 12 triples he tried. In addition, he had 11 rebounds and 7 assists in 42 minutes of play. +16 with him on the field for the Bucks. It was completely decisive, since he was able to score 20 points in the fourth quarter, sentencing the duel in favor of his own.

He was very well accompanied by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek, very solid throughout the preseason, finished with 33 points (13 of 21 in field goals, 9, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. The only mole, the free throws: 6 of 13. From the bench, very good Bobby Portis game, who contributed 15 points in 17 minutes.

Young, too lonely

In the Hawks, Bring young he was the best with 35 points and 4 assists. From the bank, Danilo Gallinari contributed 18 units. Little more: little from Huerter, Bogdanovic, Capela, Williams and company. We’ll see what happens in the fourth game, also in Atlanta.