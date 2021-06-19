The Bucks ready to give the bell against the Brooklyn Nets

06/19/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Milwaukee Bucks started as the least favorite team to advance to the Eastern Conference final. However, the tables seem to have turned since they have forced a seventh game after coming back from 2-0 and then 3-2. This has made it a heart-stopping final in which the teams are doing their best to win the final prize.

Be that as it may, both Brooklyn nets What Milwaukee bucks They are showing a great level when it comes to facing their rivals. This has clearly marked an early final in which these semifinals have become practically the most interesting thing in the conference playoffs.

The figure that shines with its own light is Giannis Antetokounmpo, since the Greek player has achieved the scandalous figure of 30 points, 17 rebounds and 3 assists, helping to a large extent the triumph of his team. On the opposite side, the Brooklyn team has its greatest exponent in Kevin Durant, with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists, frankly insufficient to beat their enemies.