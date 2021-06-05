The Bucks measure the ‘big-three’ and the NBA two candidates

While Kawhi Leonard, in a divine performance, forced the seventh game in Dallas, LeBron James was already at home thinking about the next season. The playoffs don’t take pity on anyone. The forces are even and the desire to achieve glory, or touch it, compensates for those differences that tactical analysis or statistics had posited as unattainable. No one is safe and, therefore, advancing rounds, even with the favorite poster, is always meritorious. Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have delivered and in what way. They were in an obligation to do so. Their projects are at two very different points, but they share the need to win. Since the arrival of James Harden, anything other than the ring will be close to failure in Brooklyn; For the past two seasons, Wisconsin’s men have been outmatched at their peak, when the most is asked of them and, at least so far, the least they seem to offer. That the big-three did not win the ring the first time would not be a catastrophe, but it would be a first suit on wheels that, from the first gear, ask to advance at devilish speed. In Milwaukee, on the other hand, losing to the Nets would mean a before and after in the project: Mike Budenholzer’s position as head coach could be in jeopardy.

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are chosen to bring glory to the other side of the Big Apple for the first time; Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, those charged with bringing the Oscars Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the present, make 2021 their 1971. Clash of the Titans, of approaches and of necessity: explosive combination to open the NBA semifinals. A round, which, on the other hand, the Nets have not stepped on since 2014, when the failure of a reconstruction condemned to him was consummated. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry and DJ White, landed after the disastrous movements of Mikhail Prokhorov, managed to overcome the Toronto Raptors in the first round, but fell incontestably against the Heat of LeBron James: 4-0 and to the corner of think. Full stop until today, with a rival who, in the last two years, has not been lacking in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. In the first case, falling to some Raptors ultimately champions; in the second, against a Heat who stayed one step away from the ring. Facts that could mask the sadness, but have not succeeded. Winning is an obligation for both franchises and both franchises have found themselves the worst possible rival at this point., with all due respect to Philadephia 76ers, who, with Joel Embiid in full physical condition, would also be speaking in this discussion.

The best attacks in the competition

When Doncic’s Mavericks established the best offensive rating in history last season, surely, it was difficult for them to conceive that the feat would last so little in their hands. Times change and basketball with them. The Nets get on the boat. This season, the Steve Nash-led franchise has smashed the mark: 118.3 points per 100 possessions. Heritage of Seven Seconds or Less placed in the hands of three offensive animals, even if they have taken turns along the way. La Barba is the top scorer in the competition in the last three seasons (2018, 2019 and 2020), Durant has been up to four times (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014) and Irving, paradoxically, has been the first scorer of the team, with his second best mark of the career (26.9). Unlimited arsenal in attack that, on the other hand, will run into the franchise with the highest average points of the course (120.1) and the second highest pace in the game (102.3 pace). Neither one nor the other trust. “We have advanced in the first round. We are in a position to play as we know, to play together, to do all the things that we have just done. What we have achieved will mean nothing if we do not continue doing it now,” said Budenholzer in the preview. “We don’t want to take anything for granted. It doesn’t happen too often, in our culture, in our history, that three of the best scorers who have ever played are on a team,” Irving, meanwhile.

As if that were not enough, Nash also has at their disposal the most reliable shooter of the season, one that repeats honor, already reaped in the 2018-19 season. Joe Harris, a sniper by trade, has been a terrifying 47.5% correct. According to the Cleaning Glass portal, the Nets create 10.8% more shots and 14.1% from the perimeter with him on the court during these playoffs. According to data collected by journalist Mitchell Maurer, in the series against the Boston Celtics, 43.4% of the shots for every 154 possessions with Irving, Harden, Harris and Durant on the track have been from long distance, and with terrifying percentages . In the three previous games between the two franchises this season, the percentage conceded by Milwaukee from beyond the three-point line has been 44.7%. Scary for your interests, but not as scary as it might seem at first. All three meetings have been sealed with a 2-1 favorable for Wisconsin. The two victories, moreover, in a very recent back-to-back: May 2 and 5. Those of Wisconsin give up on the outside, but compensate on the inside, despite the fact that the former has been one of their main assets in the Budenholzer era. The franchise has posted defensive rebound rates close to 80% in the last three seasons, swept the paint in direct wins (92 points per 62) and he has been experimenting thoroughly: against the Miami Heat, Brook Lopez, after his explosion from long distance in recent years, has re-concentrated his presence in the zone (15% fewer shots from the perimeter).

Two teams without mercy

And it is that, in their series, both teams have had time for tests. If, for the first time in recent years, the Bucks used that side of the regular season that serves to prove things, they have been able to continue to do so in the first postseason round; although before her it sounded like something unlikely. They beat their ghosts and ended up in four encounters with the Miami Heat who, months ago, had been executioners in the Orlando bubble. Back then, Erik Spoelstra was able to drown Antetokounmpo with a simple zone defense. That was Budenholzer’s only avenue for harm, and it quickly ran out. This year, there was no zone that was worth. Milwaukee was overwhelmingly superior, like Brooklyn in its series. In the first case, the only sweep of the course; in the second, 4-1 thanks to a Jayson Tatum dressed as Larry Bird, it is necessary to reach those heights. With such warning, Giannis, who has been averaging 23.5 points, 15 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the final phase, should be as differential as expected of him. Otherwise, the options can quickly fizzle out. In the direct crashes of this course, the Greek is at a monstrous 39.7 + 10.7 + 5 … and he has nothing to spare. There is no shortage of options to get there. With Blake Griffin, so far, in the duties of the starting center, the point to be punished is easily detectable. Failing that, Nicolas Claxton shouldn’t be a sufficient impediment and DeAndre Jordan has yet to add playoff minutes.

Duel of tridents

Alternatives on both sides and, for the most part, concentrated in two very clear sources. Two tridents: a big-three and three players who, although they have not earned such a denomination, exercise (and charge) as such. Six great talents who will also be closely watched: Holiday versus Irving, Middleton versus Harden, and possibly Antetokounmpo versus Durant. The Nets tip the balance of talent and, apparently, the Bucks that of the rear. “He’s the best defender in the league at point guard,” Kevin Durant went on to say about Jrue, who has landed in Wisconsin to break that glass ceiling and, for now, is doing it. Against the Boston Celtics, the New York Incredibles have together averaged 85.2 points. In the fourth game of the series, they went to 104, something only within the reach of John Havlicek, Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens in 1973 and Dominique Wilkins, Randy Whitman and Spud Webb in 1986. Anteto and company cannot reach similar figures, but they can lower them. And they can seek support in a second line that shares more prominence and in which Donte DiVincenzo will be missed. To the important role that, predictably, the aforementioned López will have, must be added a Bryn Forbes who, against Miami, went to 48.5% accuracy from long distance (with 8.3 attempts) or a Bobby Portis who leads from the bench. Any help is good and, at the same time, it can fall short. Against the largest conglomeration of talent in recent times, everything may be insufficient; But, these bucks, at the very least, seem enough to stand up. To win the NBA you have to beat the best, in whatever round. Lights Camera action.