The Bucks don’t hesitate: “We have to be able to win away.”

Milwaukee bucks forced the seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinal series after beating Brooklyn nets with solvency the sixth meeting. Now, they will be played all or nothing the next morning from Saturday to Sunday in New York. So far, they have not been able to beat Steve Nash at home, although in the fifth game they were very close (only bad tactical decisions by Budenholzer on defense and Kevin Durant’s Homeric game prevented it).

Now, the Bucks feel strong, they are confident, and they want to get into the Finals. Jrue Holiday he is clear that the moment has come: “We have to be able to take a step forward and win away from home.”

Yes indeed, James hardenEmphasizing the injuries they have suffered, he warns that they have finished with the second best record in the Conference because they are very strong at home: “We have second place and we must take advantage of this, we only have to win one game.”

Antetokounmpo believes in Middleton

In the sixth game, the big star of the Milwaukee Bucks was an unstoppable Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the great star of the Bucks, has no problem stating that when his teammate has the day he has to pass all the balls:

“In those moments he is incredible. You have to pass the ball to him, I have said that in the past, we have to play through him.

At dawn from Saturday to Sunday in Brooklyn we will see the players who are afraid and those who are capable of performing at times when failing makes you have no reaction capacity. Great game in sight.