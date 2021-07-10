The Bucks complicate the final against unstoppable Suns

07/10/2021 at 11:36 AM CEST

Not even a runaway Giannis Antetokounmpo could beat a Phoenix Suns who are searching with conviction for his ring for the first time in NBA history. Thus, the team that has only played two finals (one against the Celtics in 1976 and another against Michael Jordan’s Bulls) could achieve a true epic victory if it continues with this trend, since the total score points to 2-0.

Consequently, we see how the Suns are a stronger team than the Bucks. Although Antetokounmpo tried to do everything possible to win with 42 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, the rest of the team had very sparing results, followed by Jrue Holiday with 17 points.

Instead, the The Suns’ strength was demonstrated in a more equal distribution of points and effort. Bridges had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist, while Devin Booker had 31 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. At the same time, Chris Paul brought the Suns 23 points, in addition to 4 rebounds and 8 assists. This shows the team strength, something the Bucks seem to be lacking in this final part of the championship.