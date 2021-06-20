The Bucks blast the Nets in a seventh game of tachycardia

Basketball is unpredictable and it shows which button is in the seventh game, the final one of the series, between the Nets and the Bucks.. In the Barclays Center, in the city that never sleeps that today, at least in the part where the fans do not sigh for the Knicks, is going to wake up in the middle of the night because of the nightmare of seeing this team, the great candidate for the Ring after how the last weeks have been and how other teams had fallen, outside the NBA for the remainder of the season. It is the Milwaukee that advance. 4-3 above. They got to be 2-0 and 3-2, both times under the count. Those of Mike Budenholzer, one of the successful coaches who has the hottest chair since it is said that he adjusts little and badly in important games and that it is more of regular phases than final phases, are in the conference finals for the This and they only have to know if the rival will be Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia or Trae Young’s Atlanta, two completely different styles.

In a life or death match like this one, all predictions are annulled unless the superiority is overwhelming. And here it was not. The Bucks have known how to play with the circumstances: they have only had to focus on Kevin Durant, who in any case has shown that he is a period player and was about to win this match as well, and leave a guest to the party to chance of the Griffin or Green type, minor evils, since Kyrie Irving, injured, was not available and James Harden, touched, was not the shadow of what he is. Injuries have been charged to the number one candidate for the title in the East, yes, no one escapes it, but the management of the problem that has been done is not adequate either. The surprise jumps, we could say, with this elimination of the Nets, that in their second season at least two superstars and in the first with this tricephaly they stay on the road in a somewhat cruel way.