The Bucks beat the Hawks in Game 2 of the final

06/27/2021 at 2:35 PM CEST

The Eastern Conference is showing a very high level in its last NBA games. Thus, although we had an early final in the games between Bucks and Nets, the true ending does not fall short at all.

Thus, we have two games and the result is the distribution of victories between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, with a 1-1 at the moment. Be that as it may, the Milwaukee team seems the favorite for the moment, since they lost the first game by only three points and has managed to beat the Hawks with an incredible 125-91. The horns allowed themselves to rest in the last quarter, since in the first part of the game they had almost certified victory.

A Giannis Antetokounmpo who played again 29 minutes with 5 assists, 9 rebounds and 25 points. The forward showed an incredible level and is once again the leader of his team.

Atlanta was practically unable to defend itself against this level of play, however, it remains to be seen if the Bucks will be able to repeat this triumph at the home of their rivals.