The Bucks allow themselves to dream of a new comeback

07/13/2021 at 9:15 AM CEST

The Milwaukee Bucks could be allow dreaming of a new comeback like the one they did against the Brooklyn Nets. The Eastern Conference champion managed to beat the Phoenix Suns and bring the total score to 1-2 heading into the fourth game of the NBA finals. The match was vibrant and marked by some refereeing decisions that caused the Phoenix Suns to actively complain about the poor refereeing that took place.

However, despite the refereeing, there was a clear dominator of the court: Giannis Antetokounmpo, who played an incredible game in which he scored 41 points, recovered 13 rebounds and supported with 6 assists. A few numbers of real star that make many eyes fall on him as one of the best players currently active. In this victory he also leaned on the figure of Jrue Holiday, with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Suns stood out for an absent Devin Booker who left the weight of the team in Chris Paul, who scored 19 points and 9 assists. They were followed closely by Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton, both with 18 points.