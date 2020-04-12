The coronavirus pandemic has changed the plans of many active athletes, including those who planned to hang up their racket this 2020 season. Bryan brotherswho had located the US Open as your last stop. After not appearing in Indian Wells and Miami, in addition to having seen how the grass tour was canceled, the best couple in history is already starting to get worse, which would lead them to extend their course one more course. “If we can’t play the Us Open this year, we may still play in 2021.”

