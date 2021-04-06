The BRX Hunter T1 of the Dakar Rally will have a street version

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announced just a few days ago the decision to market a street version of the SCG 007 LMH that will compete this year for the glory of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. “Seven figures”, that was the first clue by Jim Glickenhaus when asked about the price of this variant that at least will be approved to circulate in the United States in traffic. Now Prodrive wants to do the same with its BRX Hunter T1 4×4 of the Dakar Rally.

David Richards himself already ventured in the first steps of the project that I was determined to profit from it. At that point he ventured the option of joining a manufacturer for the future, dressing his competition 4×4 with the silhouette of one of his models, an option that for the moment has not been necessary due to the financial support that the company is giving him. Kingdom of Bahrain for three years. However, there were still opportunities to find economic returns in other ways.

From Prodrive has announced that a street-approved version of your BRX Hunter T1 and that this should already have its prototype ready this year. The price, as with the SCG 007 LMH will also reach seven figures, it is estimated that it should exceed one million pounds sterling (1.17 million euros at the current exchange rate) and would surely explain better than in the design of the silhouette of the vehicle was decided to involve Ian Callum, the one who was responsible for the sensual forms of the Jaguar F-Type.

When we first came up with the idea of ​​a road car, we were thinking of building a version out of tune, but since January we decided to go the other way around, giving it around 500 hp, even more power than racing cars, plus a transmission. sophisticated and fully designed interior

Curiously, Richards himself has clarified a Coach that the road car will have an enlarged body, with the aim of accommodating larger wheels than the one used by the competition T1 itself, although it will maintain the concept of suspensions and even the 3.5-liter V6 biturbo engine that is based on the Ford block. It remains to be seen other areas, such as the interior, where it is expected that the safety bars, the buffers and all the instruments of the rally-raids can give way to technology and something luxury … because we must not forget that we are talking about a car of more than one million euros that will surely have as its main objective the Arab and Emirates market.