The brutal responses of the owner of this restaurant to those who criticize him are COLOSSAL

The opinions that customers leave of restaurants on platforms such as Google are of paramount importance for businesses, which can see their clientele diminish if low scores abound.

Faced with negative criticism, the owners have three options: do not respond; answer and apologize or give your version of events … or fight back with force.

The Twitter account @soycamarero has found the perfect example of this last type of business. This is the Regional House of Castilla la Mancha in Getafe, which has made edge responses a classic when some user gives it the lowest score in Google reviews.

The answers are so sharp and so forceful that they end up being colossal. For example, a user complains that they got a “disappointment” because it was “too crappy”.

“Don’t ever have to go to the bathroom … the sliding door of the girls’ toilet is completely off the hook, you have to drag it and it still stays open,” he says in other things. The owner’s reply could not be clearer: “Well, go to Madrid and pay € 500 and you’ll see how well they treat you, don’t come back.”

Another customer complains about “bad service”. “We have tried to order several times and the waiters were not listening. And when we finally managed to order some hamburgers, they didn’t arrive until 1h30 later and we had to remind them ”, he says. The owner does not enter into polemics and answers: “Lie”.

Another tremendous response is given to a user who says that “they have good portions, good price” but regrets that “a little left in their decoration furniture”. “Buy us furniture :)”, snaps the owner.

