The brutal massacre of Chinese in Torreón during the Mexican Revolution that history forgot

A century after the genocide, Mexico apologized to the Chinese community for the massacre of 303 Chinese in Torreón.

On May 15, 1911, the city of Torreón, a strategic town during the Revolution located in northwestern Mexico, was a silent witness to a small-scale genocide perpetrated against the Chinese community:

The slaughter of more than at least 303 Chinese At the hands of the Madero forces it is one of the bloodiest episodes of the armed conflict and, paradoxically, the least known. Lost between the various interpretations of the Revolution and the intense chronology of the battles that took place from 1910 onwards, the crime has gone almost unnoticed for a century.

A history of migration and racism

Bodies after the armed attack in Torreón.

During the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the southern United States and northern Mexico received thousands of Chinese migrants, the majority from the province of Canton as a result of the economic difficulties – and famine – left by the Opium War and its subsequent complications.

Originally, the goal of the majority of Cantonese crossing the Pacific was settle in California and the rest of the West Coast. Attracted by the gold rush, the construction of the transcontinental railroad and a nascent industry that was growing by leaps and bounds, the exodus of Chinese workers faced a racial hatred campaign in the US that intensified at the end of the 20th century.

Unlike the European migrants who were welcomed since the birth of the United States, Chinese workers were considered a lower race discriminated by antagonistic classes alike: while businessmen and mine owners subjected immigrants to exploitation and forced labor with fatal outcomes, the most disadvantaged workers claimed that the Chinese presence put their jobs at risk and carried out persecutions that sometimes culminated in massacres.

The hostile climate against the Chinese community in the United States became official in 1882, when Congress approved the first law of its kind prohibiting immigration Asian. The entry into force of the legislation, coupled with the birth of Torreón as a city that grew rapidly thanks to the passage of the railroad, the cotton and metallurgical industries and agricultural activity, led to the formation of a community of approximately 600 Chinese.

The massacre of Chinese in Torreón

By the time the tinderbox of the Revolution definitively exploded in November 1910, the Chinese community in Torreón was part of a well-identified merchant minority, which had taken advantage of the economic boom to acquire restaurants, laundries and the cultivation of vegetables in the region.

On May 13, 1911, the Maderista offensive accumulated various victories until reaching Torreón, where more than 2,000 troops besieged the federal forces (approximately 600 soldiers), who defended the square until the early hours of May 15, when they began the withdrawal.

Without any resistance, the Maderistas (led by sympathizers from the region) looted the main businesses in the city; However, among the voices leading the movement, the order of take Chinese shops by storm quickly became a slaughter driven by xenophobia and racism.

Maderistas in Torreón.

The balance of the massacre of Chinese in Torreón is recorded in 303 people killed who were not participating in hostilities. The mutilated corpses of men, women and children appeared between the perforated walls, giving an account of the genocide.

Inside the Maderista army, a rumor spread that the attacks on the Chinese in Torreón were due to their alliance with Porfirista forces, arguing that the last shots of the resistance came from inside Chinese stores; however, this explanation lacks support any.

In fact, the massacre of Chinese in Torreón was fueled by accomplex anti-Chinese movement, as influenced by the American perspective, as fueled by national xenophobia:

Landowners and large merchants who competed economically with the Chinese in Torreón and joined the Maderism opted for extermination, the same as the most disadvantaged and radical groups of the movement, who conceived in the migrants a figure of wealth associated with the government in turn.

