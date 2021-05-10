The brutal Ferrari 812 Competizione in detail in its first videos

The new lightweight and empowering variant of the Ferrari 812 Superfast has turned out to be a Gran Turismo specially tuned for track use thanks to its new mechanical and frame configuration. The first official videos of the model reveal all its details.

A few days ago the new variant specially enabled for track of the V12 range of Ferrari was officially presented and in full, which is available with two different bodies, the Ferrari 812 Competizione coupe and the Ferrari 812 Competizione A, which unlike the model from which it is derived is not a convertible but a targa.

This last body variant was the biggest novelty of the day, as the closed Ferrari 812 Competizione was unveiled a couple of weeks before, although at that time only a few images and some data of the model were published in advance of its true official presentation. So it was not until this week when we finally discovered the name of this radical lightened and enhanced variant, identified by an appellation used in other enhanced versions of the brand, such as Ferrari F40 Competizione or the Ferrari 365 GTB / 4 Competizione, both racing variants of their respective models.

The Ferrari 812 Competizione A is a targa based on the Ferrari 812 GTS.

Although it may seem that we are facing a simple widened variant of the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the truth is that its extreme and peculiar aerodynamic configuration is the result of elaborate studies in the wind tunnel and has as its purpose maximize cooling and generate downforce. That is why we find elements such as the new wider front opening with two side channels and a retractable spoiler that only activates at high speed, while in the rear we find a marked fixed spoiler that reminds us of the one used by some GTO versions and the strange openings. of the tailgate lid, which is intended to increase the downforce of the coupe variant by 10%.

Atmospheric V12

In addition to a specially developed frame configuration, with reinforced suspension and brake systems, the 812 Competizione versions feature a new evolution of the company’s atmospheric 6.5-liter V12, which for the occasion delivers 830 hp and 695 Nm of maximum torque. This mechanism is exclusively associated with the rear axle by means of a 7-speed double-clutch automatic transmission that has been reconfigured for this version.

Curiously, despite the numerous improvements that the model presents and the additional 30 hp compared to the standard 812 versions, the performance of this limited edition is not much better, since it has the same maximum speed figure, 340 km / h, Y reaches 100 km / h from standstill in 2.85 seconds, which is only 0.05 seconds less than the Superfast range.

Presentation of the Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A.