The brutal AC Cobra Series 4 electric is now available with 312 and 625 hp

AC Cars has unveiled the definitive 100% electric variant of the Cobra, of which there will finally be two versions with a power ceiling of 625 hp (617 hp) and a battery pack capable of offering a range of up to 322 kilometers.

Few models can be found on the market that have the characteristics of old school sports cars like the classic Cobra. Model that thanks to its iconic status, it has been in production since the sixties and not only in replica format, since the companies responsible for the original model, AC Cars and Shelby American, continue to manufacture and market continuation series with practically no changes with respect to the original model.

It was almost a year ago, in July 2020, when AC Cars announced the launch of a new 100% electric variant of the legendary sports car. A new option for the classic Cobra range for customers who want or need the benefits of a battery-powered model, as is the case with its silent ride, the possibility of accessing restricted urban areas or simply feeling the acceleration capacity of a powerful electrical mechanic.

AC Cobra Series 4 Electric (617 hp).

At that time, the British company presented a prototype of the electric Cobra equipped with the narrow body variant of the model (Series 1), similar to the Cobra 289 versions, but the final model that has finally been presented is something different, as it is practically identical to the AC Cobra 378 Superblower, which corresponds to the Series 4 version of the British model and which is similar to the configuration of Carroll Shelby’s radical Cobra 427 variants.

This is good news for users, as this version with wide axles and oversized wheel arches is noticeably more attractive. In addition, we will also find two mechanical versions, a base version with an electrical mechanics of 312 hp (308 hp) and another more powerful that reaches 625 hp (617 hp). In any case, both are identical, as we can see in the official images, and they mount the same battery pack, which allows a maximum autonomy of 322 kilometers.

AC Cars announces new limited editions of the electric Cobra inspired by Le MansRead news

Prices

Regarding their price, curiously they are also very similar, since the base version starts from £ 148,000 (€ 172,199) and the most powerful version of £ 168,000 (€ 195,469). A little appreciable price difference if we take into account that the power almost doubles.