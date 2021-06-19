The brothers Gasol and Garuba, protagonists of the Spanish call for Tokyo 2021

The great unknown was revealed. The Spanish basketball team will feature Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, visible heads of an amazing team in which the absence of Nikola Mirotic and the call of Usman Garuba stand out. The inside game will be very powerful as Willy Hernangómez will also be there, with brother Juancho Hernangómez in the position of 3 alternating with the experience of Rudy Fernández. In the base position, Madrid protagonist, with Carlos Alocén and Sergi LLull, as well as Sergio Rodríguez and Ricky Rubio.