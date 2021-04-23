The Brotherhood of Dada in Doom Patrol season 3 with new cast additions

Season 3 of “Doom Patrol” It has been filming for a few months, and that is precisely why in recent weeks we have had different additions to the cast, such as Michelle Gomez to be Madame Rouge or Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant to be the Dead Boy Detectives. Now we have the confirmation of the incorporation of up to five actors for the cast of the series.

Deadline and Variety media report that the actors Micah Joe Parker, Wynn Everett, Miles Mussenden, Anita Kalathara Y Gina hiraizumi They join the series as recurring members for the third season. The most interesting thing about all this is that the rumor that sounded last December that placed the Brotherhood of Dada in the series is confirmed. In the comics, this group was born from Mister Morden’s attempt to recreate the Brotherhood of Evil, and for that he underwent an experiment that ended up turning him into Mr. Nobody, so everything could fit perfectly.

Parker, seen in “Into The Dark,” “The Flash” and “The Vampire Diaries,” will play Malcolm, part of the Dada Brotherhood. He is described as a calm, sensitive and thoughtful soul who often would rather be invisible than face this unforgiving world.

Wynn Everett (“Palmer,” “Teenage Bounty Hunters” and “Agent Carter”) will play Shelley Byron, aka The Fog, who is part of the Dada Brotherhood. Supposedly a deadly terrorist, Shelley is charming, seductive, poetic, and a bit insane. Everett is represented by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and the People Store.

Mussenden (“Swagger,” “Cloak & Dagger” and “The Good Lord Bird”) joins as Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy, part of the Brotherhood of Dada. A sculptor of strange masks of life who is covered in tattoos and scars – the memories and injustices that immortalize his life – is cryptic and stoic with a capacity for extreme devastation.

“Room 104” and “MacGyver” actress Anita Kalathara will play Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk, part of the Dada Brotherhood. Holly, a kind-hearted woman, knows where the best parties are. After a wild night of partying, she usually takes a long nap in the ice cream truck where she works, and if she is woken up in the middle of her nap, it pays a hell of a lot.

Finally, Gina Hiraizumi will bring to life Sachiko, aka The Quiz, part of the Dada Brotherhood. She is an enigmatic germ phobic whose paralyzing phobias mask amazing powers. He has appeared on “Dynasty” and “Hawaii Five-0”.

The quintet joins the cast for season three, which features Michelle Gomez, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and Matt Bomer. In Doom Patrol, the group of varied characters consists of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Warrior), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (Bowlby) and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade). All of them have suffered a trauma that has given them their special abilities, but with the guidance of The Boss (Timothy Dalton), they team up to help investigate phenomena as unique as themselves.

Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant and Sebastian Croft will guest stars in season three.

Via information | Deadline | Variety