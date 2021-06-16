The Brooklyn Nets wake up from slumber and stay one game from going to the final

06/16/2021

Act. At 11:42 CEST

The last match between the Milwaukee bucks and the Brooklyn nets it has been absolutely heartbreaking. The horned team took an early lead in the first half of the match, making the team dream of the ability to get ahead of a game against the Brooklyn team. However, a star came to break all his dreams: Kevin Durant.

The awesome Triple-Double of the Nets player made Antetokoumnpo and company succumb before a basketball master class. The casualties of Kyrie Irving and the annoyances of James Harden left the team with many doubts facing this game, which one man solved by playing the 48 minutes that it lasted.

Their numbers speak for themselves 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, infamous figures that have given the team the key to the final victory that ended with a tight 114-108.

Now it remains to be seen if the Bucks will be able to respond to this offense and force a final and heartbreaking seventh game or if on the contrary they will only be able to bend to the physical might of their rivals. We will leave doubts on Friday, when the next meeting takes place.