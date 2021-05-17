The Brooklyn Nets play that proves he has one of the top 3 players in the NBA

The team of Brooklyn nets once again it shows that it has the conditions to be champions of the NBA after making a practically humiliating play before the Cavaliers ..

The Brooklyn nets They stole the ball falling into the hands of Blake Griffin and this passed the ball Kyrie Irving then to the point guard Mike James this attacked the hoop leaving an alley oop to the superstar of the NBA Kevin Durant which ended with an epic monstrous donkey in the NBA.

With this play the Brooklyn nets demonstrated once again that they have the qualities and abilities to be the champions of the NBA this season against any rival.

Here the video:

The Brooklyn nets ended up defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA in a game of good defense as well as on offense.

The top scorers of the teams were, Kevin Durant with 28 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds, Isaac Okoro of the Cavaliers with 18 points and 3 rebounds, Dean Wade with 18 points 8 rebounds and 3 assists in the NBA.