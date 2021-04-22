The Brooklyn Nets could have another star for the playoffs

The main assumption was that Brooklyn nets they had lost the escort Spencer Dinwiddie for the remainder of the season NBA when he suffered a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament.

However, Dinwiddie is hinting that he might be ready for game action by the time the LA playoffs roll around. NBA. The 28-year-old was asked about his status for the playoffs. He said his recovery has gone wonderfully so far:

“Oh that’s tough,” Dinwiddie said, via The Athletic’s Diamond Leung. “The recovery is going very well … The acceleration to be able to play in a playoff atmosphere is realistic.”

It would be quite incredible if Spencer Dinwiddie returned basically five months from the injury. But the Nets could probably use him in the rotation.

Depth of Brooklyn It has been sold out in the past week. James Harden recently suffered an injury while working with a hamstring problem. Chris Chiozza underwent surgery on his hand. Tyler Johnson is in pain in his knee indefinitely, while Landry Shamet has had some problems here and there as well.

Dinwiddie could give the Nets a vital play off the bench if he’s really right. The 28-year-old is capable with the ball and can reach his positions as a scorer. He also works well on the pick-and-roll and constantly makes plays for his teammates.

But although Brooklyn could benefit from the possible return of Dinwiddie, it would probably be wise for him to show some caution. He will be a free agent this offseason if he decides to decline his player option.