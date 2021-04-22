The British withdraw from the Super League … And create their own!

04/22/2021

On at 22:04 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The six main British teams have resigned from the Super League and intend to launch a British super tournament that would also include teams from the different islands, according to the The Sun. Both FIFA and UEFA would be aware and even have given the go-ahead to the project, as well as the different federations and the British government itself.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened clubs participating in the European Super League with the idea of ​​increasing the luxury tax, something that would have been decisive for the joint decision to resign to the project led by the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, and seconded by that of Manchester United, Joel Glazer.

Just 48 hours after the announcement of the creation of the European Super League, British teams have resigned under pressure from fans and other English football figures. In this torna they were Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The idea of ​​the British Super League would have the absolute support of the most important teams in the Scottish league, Celtic Glasgow and Rangers, who would join an ambitious project with the intention of increasing economic income. On the table these years would also have been the merger between the Dutch and Belgian leagues, at the European level, and the American and Mexican leagues, at the international level.

One resignation after another

The European Super League has generated a media earthquake throughout Europe. The participation of up to 12 teams as founders has initiated an absolute rejection by the rest of the clubs and has ended up leaving the project mortally wounded just two days after its official announcement.. The subsequent rejection of the British and Italian teams, in addition to Atlético de Madrid, has left Real Madrid and FC Barcelona completely helpless in the project.