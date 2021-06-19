The British will admit 32,000 spectators per day

The British golf open will allow the entry of 32,000 people per day in its 2021 edition, despite the delay in the lifting of restrictions by the covid in the UK.

The golf championship has adhered, as it already did Wimbledon and the Eurocup, to the test program for events of the British Government and will be able to welcome more public than the one that collects the current regulations.

This will allow the entry of 32,000 people per day into the Royal St. George’s. The news comes after last Monday the British government announced the four-week delay in the lifting of restrictions in the country that was to begin on June 21.

However, some sporting events such as Wimbledon, which will have a 100% capacity for the semi-finals and final, and the European Championship at Wembley, which will have 50% spectators in the knockout phase, have received exemptions.

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate the tournament with a significant audience presence. These fans will play an important role in creating a very special atmosphere as the players fight for the Claret Jug,” he said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, the club hosting the tournament.

the Irish Shane lowry will defend his 2019 title following the cancellation of the British in 2020 due to the coronavirus.