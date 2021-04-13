The British variant is more transmissible but does not make covid-19 more serious

The variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7. (British) is more “transmissible” but does not increase gravity of the disease, according to the findings of two new studies released Monday in The Lancet.

Both investigations, published respectively in the journals The Lancet Infectious Diseases and The Lancet Public Health, they found no evidence that people with variant B.1.1.7. will experience worst symptoms or an increased risk of developing long-term covid-19 compared to others infected with a different strain of the virus.

However, the viral load and the “R” (reproductive) number were higher in the case of the aforementioned variant, which reinforces the evidence that this is more transmissible than the first strain detected in Wuhan (China) in December 2019.

The article published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases involved 19 patients admitted to University College London and North Middlesex University Hospital between November 9 and December 20, 2020, a critical moment in which the original strain and the aforementioned variant were circulating in London and the vaccine program had only just begun.

The authors compared the severity of the disease in patients with and without B.1.1.7. and they calculated the viral load but found no evidence of associations between this variant and an increase in severity of the illness.

Among 341 patients whose covid-19 tests were sequenced, the experts identified, among other findings, that 58% had B.1.1.7. and 42% do not. Of those who were infected with B.1.1.7. 36% became seriously ill or died versus 38% of those who were infected with a different strain than the one mentioned.

At a key moment

Eleni Nastouli, from the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, highlighted that “one of the true strengths of the study is that it was carried out at the same time as B.1.1.7. it emerged and spread through London and southern England. “

The authors also admitted limitations in their study, such as that did not take into account other treatments received by patients or the possibility that they had received respiratory assistance for reasons other than covid-19.

For its part, The Lancet Public Health released another study that analyzed data from 36,920 British users collected by a covid-19 symptom study application, which tested positive between September 28 and December 27, 2020.

Outcome and symptom reports were combined with other data from the UK Covid-19 Genetics Consortium and Public Health England to examine associations between the regional proportion of B.1.1.7 infections and symptoms. ., duration of disease, reinfection rates, and transmissibility.

The analysis covered 13 weeks in a period in which the proportion of this variant grew dramatically in London, the south-east and the east of England.

Low reinfection rate

Claire Stevens, from King’s College London, and co-leader of the study, noted that “the higher transmissibility (of the variant) was confirmed but also that B.1.1.7. Responded to the confinement measures and It did not appear to escape the immunity gained from exposure to the parent virus. “

The analysis did not reveal statistically significant associations between the proportion of this variant between regions and the type of symptoms experienced by the participants.

Furthermore, they found that the reinfection rate was low, with only 0.7% of people who, after testing positive before October 1, were reinfected again more than 90 days later.

However, the authors noted that B.1.1.7. overall the R number increased, by 1.35 times compared to the original strain.

In a comment linked to the study, Britta Jewell, from Imperial College London, notes that the research reinforces the consensus that B.1.1.7. “has a higher transmissibility, which contributed much of the sharp increase in cases in the United Kingdom […], as well as the current third waves that hit European countries with large loads of B.1.1.7 cases. “.