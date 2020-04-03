The British Tennis Federation has recently communicated that it is committed to helping with £ 20 million players, coaches and other workers who cannot deposit money in the current situation. “The first priority right now is the health and well-being of everyone, and our thoughts go out to anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus. Our sport is far from exempt from its impact, and this pandemic has the potential to put the Future growth of tennis at risk. We know that many involved in tennis in Britain are concerned about their future and face significant challenges, so our main objective in announcing these unprecedented steps is to ensure that clubs remain viable and that the coaches and players be assisted. “

