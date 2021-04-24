The British SUV risks everything to black

Although many do not know it, the Jaguar I-Pace has the honor of being the first premium electric SUV to hit the market. The problem is that the shadow of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz is so long that the English cannot shake it off. No matter what they do, the multiple virtues of the I-Pace are overshadowed by others that took longer to arrive. In fact, he was just the winner of the Car of the Year 2019 award in Europe.

Be that as it may, the Jaguar I-Pace life cycle must continue and those responsible want it not to lose its shine. For this, from time to time they release a special version with which increase your appeal. The last one has just been presented and, although simple, it brings a touch of glamor to an already very well finished set. Is named Black Edition and is twinned with the Black Edition collection that the sports F-Type has released.

Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition refreshes its image with new decorative moldings

If you look at the Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition aesthetics we see that the basic design lines not change. Despite having been on the market for three years, it remains fresh and youthful like the first day. On this occasion, the design team has focused on introducing a series of Gloss Black trim and appliqués. They extend across the front grille, mirror caps, window frames, and front and rear logos.

As a complement there are 20 inch alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black. For its part, color palette it remains as in the rest of the versions of the range. Inside there are also changes. Highlights are sporty seats dressed in Ebony leather to match the headliner. The panoramic sunroof it occupies the entire upper part, providing an extra touch of luminosity to the cabin.

Where there will be no changes is in the Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition powertrain. It will keep the configuration we already know, that is, two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors. Thanks to them, you can offer a 294 kW (400 hp) combined power and all-wheel drive 4WD. The 90 kWh energy capacity lithium-ion battery remains unchanged, with an average WLTP range of 470 kilometers.

For now we do not know if it will reach the Spanish market, but in the British market it can already be ordered. It remains to be seen if it serves as an incentive for customers to notice him and not his Bavarian rivals.

Source – Jaguar