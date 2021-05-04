The British Royal Navy is trying to use jetpacks to board ships and deal with pirates on the high seas

Jetpacks have been the future in countless movies and science fiction works. After seeing them in different acrobatic demonstrations, it finally seems that they are being used in real environments. The latest proof of this is offered to us by the British Royal Navy, which has used a jetpack to board a ship on the high seas.

Is about a collaboration between Gravity Industries and the British Royal Navy. Gravity Industries is a UK-based company that specializes in creating jetpacks and their equipment is a backpack with propellants and two extra propellants on the pilot’s arms to direct the flight.

The tests were carried out over three days on the Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Tamar. During these three days the Royal Navy tested different operations with the jetpack to visit, board, search and impound a ship simulated enemy. Essentially we are facing a soldier departing in a jetpack from a small boat to a large one, once there he drops a ladder so that others can also get on the boat easily.

The images are certainly surprising and demonstrate the capabilities a jetpack can have in military environments like this. They indicate that it can be very useful when boarding pirate ships or simply fighting piracy on the high seas. Now, it remains to be seen what it is like outside of a simulation, where the enemy, in addition to making the operation more difficult, can shoot you.

Jetpacks in the real world

We have previously seen el use of jetpacks mainly in acrobatic or demonstration events. Dubai delighted us with flights with gigantic planes or through the city. But we have also seen pilots cross the English Channel using a jetpack for example.

In more practical solutions, Gravity Industries itself used a jetpack a few months ago for paramedic rescue operations. Once again, on British soil and with British authorities. In cases like this, perhaps it is where more use and benefit can be given to a jetpack.

Via | Insider