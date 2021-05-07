The British royal family pushes away their annoyance with the Dukes of Sussex and celebrates Archie’s second birthday



The British royal family put aside their annoyance with the Dukes of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after the interview with Oprah Winfrey and celebrate Archie’s second birthday.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool / Getty Images

The British royal family is more than capable of putting their differences aside to present a united front on important occasions. They already did it at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which marked the first public appearance of Prince Harry with his brother Prince William after their controversy interview with Oprah, next to his wife Meghan Markle. Now, the monarchy puts aside its annoyance to wish little Archie a very happy second birthday.

Although the boy left the United Kingdom with his parents while still a baby to move first to Canada and later to California, from the royal house they have not stopped repeating that both he and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very dear members of the family. , so it was only to be expected that both her great-grandmother and her grandfather and uncles would send her best wishes on such a special day.

On the account that represents Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter and is managed by Buckingham Palace staff under the username The Royal Family, an image of the child has been shared with his parents in his first official pose a few days after birth alongside the message: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very Happy 2nd Birthday today. (sic)”

The Dukes of Cambridge have used almost the same words on their Instagram account, where they have published a photograph of their nephew’s christening. From Clarence House, the official residence of the birthday boy’s grandfather, they have rescued an image in which Prince Charles appears looking tenderly at his son Harry, who is holding Archie, to send him the following congratulations: “Happy birthday to Archie, who is two years old today.”

At the moment, no details have emerged about how Harry and Meghan plan to spend this day or if they will celebrate it by sharing a new video of their firstborn on social networks, as they did last year.

Remember that there is a strong distance between the Dukes of Sussex and the British monarchy, after the former gave internal details of the family when Meghan Markle arrived at it. Precisely, the actress assured that they were made Racist comments Within the British royal family, who would have had to endure before the birth of their first child, Archie, they were, according to the American, in terms of the skin tone that he could have. This would have been the most critical breaking point between them.

