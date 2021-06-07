The British press highlights this detail of the queen’s congratulations to Harry and Meghan

Meghan and Harry with Queen Elizabeth II on the RAF anniversary in July 2018 (Photo: Max Mumby via .)

At the time of greatest tension between her parents and the Royal House and more than 8,400km from Buckingham, this is how Lilibet Diana, the first daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has come into the world.

The youngest of the Dukes of Sussex – who already have their firstborn Archie, born in 2019 – was born this Sunday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara (California, USA), as they themselves announced in a statement.

“With great joy Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome to the world their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” they noted in their text, where they stressed that both the girl and the mother are “healthy”.

Following the news, messages from the royal family arrived. The first, in charge of the account of Elizabeth II, where he wrote a message on his behalf, that of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince William and Kate.

″ Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Dukes of Cambridge are delighted at the news. Lilibet is the eleventh great-grandson of his majesty ”, can be read in the tweet.

However, for the British press there is a detail that has attracted special attention and that marks the relationship that the couple maintains with the British monarch.

According to the Daily Mail, the news was unexpected at Buckingham Palace and officials did not find out about the birth until the news broke at five in the afternoon (local time), when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves announced it on social media. social.

In this medium, they also highlight that it took more than an hour and a half – until seven local time & m …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.