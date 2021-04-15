The British press chooses a Spanish dish against the hangover

The Traditional pubs have reopened in the UK and from there came images of queues to get a seat this weekend and frustrated people (also Spanish) who had run out of a table and made a mental note that it was best to book. There was a desire to return to enjoy a pint of beer in such a social environment. Pubs are back and, with them, hangovers. At least that’s the association that they have made den The Guardian, where they have published the cTips from various chefs with dishes that go very well to combat the consequences of having drunk too much. And among the recommendations a very typical combination of Spanish gastronomy sneaks in.

Chorizo ​​and eggs against hangovers: the remedy suggested by ‘The Guardian’. (Photo: Getty Images)

That the British really like chorizo ​​is something that we already told in Yahoo not long ago. So much so that they prepare almost impossible combinations like sweet with this tasty sausage as an ingredient. So it is not surprising that in a list of recipes to combat a hangover in which fat prevails over all things, there are those who have included the eggs with chorizo ​​as a home remedy and mano de santo, as they say, to stand up to the discomfort generated by excessive alcohol intake.

Who makes this recommendation so typically Spanish, although in its British variant, is Sat Bains, chef and owner of the restaurant Sat Bains with Rooms in Nottingham. According to the Guardian, what he likes to eat most for hangovers is “eggs with spicy chorizo.” To cook them, what he recommends is to sauté the chorizo ​​until all its fat is expelled and then break the eggs on top. Then he makes a sauce called sriracha (spicy) and fresh coriander.

And, according to the recommendations given by these British chefs, nothing like spicy and fat to face a hangover morning with strength. As for ingredients, there is the chorizo, but the star seems to be the egg, which is repeated in several recipes. Either as content of a sandwich, fried on rice or with a good steak.

Read more

Eggs with chorizo ​​add a Spanish touch to the list of recommended recipes, which include very British dishes, but also some nods to Italian gastronomy that would not pass the cut before a purist. Because the controversy sparked by The New York Times’ suggestion to add tomato to carbonara may fall short of what the British call a macaroni and cheese plate where pasta pieces swim in béchamel and cheese and which seems to go well for the Hangover..

ON VIDEO | ORA Valencian woman causes a furor on TikTok by going crazy seeing paellas made by others