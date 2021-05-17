The British pension fund USS invests 225 million euros in Spanish renewables

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) – Britain’s private pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) said on Monday it has invested 225 million euros ($ 273 million) to get a 50% stake in Bruc Energy, which develops projects. of renewable energies in Spain and Portugal.

The inflow of cash into renewable energy in the Iberian Peninsula is an encouraging sign for the sector after the recent setbacks.

Renewable energy group Opdenergy put the IPO process on hold two weeks ago, citing “unstable” market conditions, days after rival Econener’s shares plunged 15% on their first day of listing.

Bruc Energy, created in Spain by the Canadian pension fund OPTrust and the Spanish businessman Juan Béjar, plans to develop photovoltaic projects in Spain and Portugal for a joint potential capacity of 4,000 megawatts.

“The long-lasting nature of solar power and consistent returns make renewables attractive for a pension plan that needs to pay for pensions for years,” Gavin Merchant, USS co-director of direct equity, said in a statement.

The transaction was advised by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Greenhill and Nomura.

(1 dollar = 0.8229 euros)

(Report by Cristina Galán, edited by Inti Landauro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; translated by Flora Gómez in the Gdansk newsroom)